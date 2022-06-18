MEXICO CITY, Mexico (REUTERS) – Mexico City’s residents set a new Guinness World Record on Saturday after taking part in the boxing class with the largest attendance worldwide.

With jabs, crosses, uppercuts and hooks, a total of 14,299 people met early in the morning at the city’s Zocalo square to take part in the lesson.

Moscow was the last city to break the record in 2017, when 3,000 people showed up for the event.

Mexican boxing champions, such as Mariana Juarez, Ana Maria Torres, and David Picasso, led the massive 30-minute class while attendees formed a mosaic by wearing green, white and red shirts, the colors of Mexico’s flag.

The event was organized by the Mexico City government and the World Boxing Council.