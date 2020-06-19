Watch: Melania Trump reads ‘All Different Now’ for Juneteenth

WASHINGTON — First Lady Melania Trump celebrated Juneteenth on Friday by reading “All Different Now,” the book by Angela Johnson and E.B. Lewis that celebrates freedom.

The First Lady tweeted a video of herself reading the book.

On Thursday, Mrs. Trump visited the National Archives to view the Emancipation Proclamation and other founding documents. She was accompanied for the visit by Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, the highest-ranking African-American member of the Trump administration.

She also viewed General Order Number 3, the proclamation from June 19, 1865, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation, that announced all slaves were freed. That announcement is commemorated on Juneteenth.

The first lady and Carson also visited exhibits on the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery, and the 19th Amendment, which established women’s right to vote, as well as the 1965 Act that created the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

