Ooltewah, Tenn. (CBS) – A suspect attempted to car-jack a vehicle with a mother and her three children inside in Ooltewah, Tennessee, the local sheriff’s office said.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said the mother told deputies she had arrived home with her three children April 8 around 11:45 a.m. when a black SUV pulled in behind her and blocked her driveway.

Ring camera footage released by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office shows the alleged attempted car-jacking on Double Eagle Court.

Police said the suspect got out of his vehicle, walked into her garage and then walked to the passenger side of her vehicle, attempting to open the passenger-side rear door.

After the mother tried to back up her vehicle, the suspect got back in his SUV and backed up. The mother then drove through her yard to leave the property. The man and his vehicle remained on scene before eventually leaving the home, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office asked members of the public to come forward with information.