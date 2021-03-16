Watch: Lions play in snow at Denver Zoo

by: CBS Newspath

Posted: / Updated:

LION’S PLAY: Lions at the Denver Zoo in Colorado frolicked in the snow on Monday (3/15). According to the zoo, lions often search for ways to keep cool, so the snow allows them to be super active without overheating. Check out the lions’ snow day!

