Watch: Lions play in snow at Denver Zoo

LION’S PLAY: Lions at the Denver Zoo in Colorado frolicked in the snow on Monday (3/15). According to the zoo, lions often search for ways to keep cool, so the snow allows them to be super active without overheating. Check out the lions’ snow day!
by: CBS NewspathPosted: / Updated:
LION’S PLAY: Lions at the Denver Zoo in Colorado frolicked in the snow on Monday (3/15). According to the zoo, lions often search for ways to keep cool, so the snow allows them to be super active without overheating. Check out the lions’ snow day!