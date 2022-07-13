Artemida, Greece (CBS) – The biggest and brightest supermoon of 2022 rose with a crimson hue above the waters of Artemida, on the eastern coast outside Athens, on Wednesday. It casted a fiery glow across the sea.

July’s moon has been labelled as the Buck Moon, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, which lists names that were given to full moons by Native American tribes.

This month’s moon is called the Buck Moon due to the full growth of the antlers of the male deer, the buck, in the month of July.

Supermoons are characterized by full moons whose orbit is close to Earth, making them appear bigger and brighter than regular full moons.

July’s supermoon is the third of this year and the closest to Earth, according to the almanac.

The Buck moon is 200 kilometres closer to Earth than the previous moon in June, the Strawberry moon.