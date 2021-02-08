Watch: Ice boulders form along Indiana Dunes State Park shore

Ice boulders were floating along the shore of Indiana Dunes State Park in late January. According to the park’s Facebook page, they form when waves on Lake Michigan break off pieces of the ice sheets and then roll the chunks into spheres.
by: CBS NewspathPosted: / Updated:
Ice boulders were floating along the shore of Indiana Dunes State Park in late January. According to the park’s Facebook page, they form when waves on Lake Michigan break off pieces of the ice sheets and then roll the chunks into spheres.