Watch: Ice boulders form along Indiana Dunes State Park shore

Don't Miss

by: CBS Newspath

Posted: / Updated:

Ice boulders were floating along the shore of Indiana Dunes State Park in late January. According to the park’s Facebook page, they form when waves on Lake Michigan break off pieces of the ice sheets and then roll the chunks into spheres.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss