FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- Everyone reacts differently when lightning strikes or the sirens sound. For those that have increased anxiety during storms, whether they are severe or not, it could come from a past traumatic experience with weather or it can come from lack of control of the situation.

"The reality is that storms can be very scary, and if you have experienced something very traumatic in your life it could be scary for anybody," says Michael Lewis, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Northern Indiana, "It doesn't need to be a child, it can be a young adult, it could be an older adult. We have all types of folks that reach out to us."