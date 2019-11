FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - If the story of Toby the Yorkshire Terrier serves as any proof, coyotes seem to be getting more brazen in their attacks on family pets as they walk city streets.

Sunday evening, Kim Bailey let out her two dogs after dinner, as she always does at her Sycamore Hills home. Only one of the animals made it back to the door when it was time time to come in. Toby was not seen, but heard across the yard, near Covington Road.