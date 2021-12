FORT WANE (WANE) -- In 2021, Fort Wayne police seized the most fentanyl they ever have since they started keeping track. The drug hit the streets in 2015. Vice and Narcotics Captain Kevin Hunter shared the statistics with WANE 15:

According to Captain Hunter, a lethal dose of fentanyl can be as little as two milligrams, meaning the record 5,029 grams seized in 2021 equals roughly 2.5 million fatal doses that were taken off the streets of Fort Wayne.