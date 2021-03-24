Watch: Fisherman reels boy to safety

Don't Miss

by: CBS Newspath

Posted: / Updated:

QUICK THINKING: When a boy got stuck on a block of ice in the middle of a river in Ukraine on Sunday (3/21), a fisherman got creative. He cast a fishing rod hooked with a weight toward the boy, who caught it, and then pulled the boy slowly to shore.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss