Watch: Fisherman reels boy to safety

QUICK THINKING: When a boy got stuck on a block of ice in the middle of a river in Ukraine on Sunday (3/21), a fisherman got creative. He cast a fishing rod hooked with a weight toward the boy, who caught it, and then pulled the boy slowly to shore.
