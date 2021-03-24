Watch: Fisherman reels boy to safety

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — March 24 is a special day for the American Red Cross. Giving Day is the time of year where the Red Cross urges Americans to donate assistance.

"The demand for the Red Cross is probably greater than ever," American Red Cross spokesperson Trevor Riggen said.

The American Red Cross says the pandemic has taken an enormous toll on families across the country.

"What we hear from families is 'any help is wonderful,” Riggen said.

Riggen says severe weather conditions this past year also left thousands of people in need of food, shelter, and water.

"That little bit of funding or the shelter, the ability to stay in a hotel paid for by the red cross can make all the difference in their long-term recovery and so we're expecting to see that same level of need this year," Riggen said.

Riggen says 2021 picked up where 2020 ended and that means more aid is needed across the country.

"Meteorologists are forecasting a very severe spring with flooding, tornadoes and we'll soon get into hurricane and wildfire season again. So, there is no slowing down," Riggen said.

The American Red Cross is asking Americans to take part in Giving Day, to donate what they can to help those who are suffering.

"Every donation no matter how big or small makes a difference. It helps us make sure we can shelter people, provide food, financial assistance, health and mental health support," Riggen said.

Riggen says the American Red Cross heavily relies on these donations to provide the needed assistance.

"To make sure a family who's really struggling has the resources on hand to take care of their family," Riggen said.