(CBS) – First responders answered hundreds of calls from people requesting help in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, amid flooding, the city’s fire and rescue service said Thursday.

This video released by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue shows a first responder carrying a child through floodwater. In the video, the first responder says, “Alright, I’m going to go back and get your mommy and daddy, alright bud?”

The service said it received more than 900 calls for assistance and “this video is just a small glimpse of what those calls looked like”.

The flooding prompted Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to ground flights and close to road traffic.

The National Weather Service said a flood warning remained in effect until 8 a.m. Friday morning. It advised motorists to “exercise caution and avoid roads that still have standing water”.