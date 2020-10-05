Watch: Firefighters rescued from California mountainside by helicopter

by: CBS Newspath

Posted: / Updated:

HELICOPTER RESCUE: California Highway Patrol rescued these injured firefighters from a steep mountainside in Butte County, California over the weekend. According to CBS station KOVR, the firefighters were cutting firebreaks when they got stranded.

