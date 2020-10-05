Watch: Firefighters rescued from California mountainside by helicopter

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) -- National Taco Day is Sunday, Oct. 4 and eateries across America are celebrating with free and discounted offers on the popular Mexican food item.

According to the food holiday’s website, NationalTacoDay.com, Americans ate more than 4.5 billion tacos last year, which the site estimates is 490,000 miles of food (which is about the distance from the earth to the moon and back).