FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Sen. Mike Braun (R - IN) addressed dozens of Republican supporters at the Allen County Republican Party headquarters during their chairman breakfast Thursday morning.

During his address to attendants, Sen. Braun criticized the Biden administration's amount of spending on proposed legislation such as infrastructure (the American Jobs Plan) and child care (i.e. the American Families Plan). He mentioned how the federal government needs to cut down on spending.