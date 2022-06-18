SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (CBS) – SpaceX performed on Saturday a Falcon 9 launch of the SARah-1 mission at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
After a successful stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage returned to Landing Zone 4 at the base in California.
- WATCH: Falcon 9 performs another successful launch
