LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Newly released video from the Lake Worth Police Department shows the moments before and after an overserved man hit and killed a Euless, Texas detective with his car.

Around 1:33 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2021, Lake Worth police were dispatched in response to a crash involving a 2021 Jeep Wrangler and a 2013 Chevrolet Impala.

While officers were in route, callers reported that one driver was attempting to flee by foot. Neighbors and bystanders managed to apprehend him until police arrived and took him into custody. He was shortly identified as 27-year-old Dylan Molina of Lake Worth.

The driver of the Impala, Alejandro “Alex” Cervantes, was killed in the crash. His wife, Priscilla, and their two children were also badly injured.

Cervantes had served for the Euless Police Department for nearly seven years and was a member of the department’s Honor Guard Team. He had previously served eight years for the El Paso Police Department.

After the crash, Molina reportedly had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath and was charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and three counts of intoxication assault.

Former Fuzzy’s Taco Shop bartender Cara Richardson was arrested earlier this month for overserving him.

Within a three-hour period—starting at 10:40 a.m.—the 26-year-old served Molina eight double vodka/Red Bull cocktails.