DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) -- Reunited and it feels so good! A dog that went missing in January was reunited with its family recently after a 7-month search.

It was January when Gunner and his family's other dog were let out of their Waterloo home, and Gunner disappeared. The family searched for the dog, and contacted local animal and humane shelters for months, but had no luck.