Watch: Dog-like robot gets arm, plays jump rope

Don't Miss

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The company that has become a viral sensation for its eery dog-like robots is out with an update to its latest creation.

Boston Dynamics announced it has added a human-like arm to its “Spot” robot.

A video released by the company shows the robot opening doors, flipping light switches and even digging a hole to plant a tree.

They even taught a group of Spots how to play jump rope.

Boston Dynamics says the arm can be programed to do various “semi-autonomous actions,” as well as be remotely operated.

The company also added a docking/charging station so Spot can operate for extended periods of time without the need for human intervention.

The Spot robots, sans arm, last year sold for $75,000 a piece, and Boston Dynamics says there are currently 400 units working in mines, oil fields, construction sites and nuclear power plants.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss