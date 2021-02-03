Watch: Dog-like robot gets arm, plays jump rope

The company that has become a viral sensation for its eery dog-like robots is out with an update to its latest creation.

Boston Dynamics announced it has added a human-like arm to its “Spot” robot.

A video released by the company shows the robot opening doors, flipping light switches and even digging a hole to plant a tree.

They even taught a group of Spots how to play jump rope.

Boston Dynamics says the arm can be programed to do various “semi-autonomous actions,” as well as be remotely operated.

The company also added a docking/charging station so Spot can operate for extended periods of time without the need for human intervention.

The Spot robots, sans arm, last year sold for $75,000 a piece, and Boston Dynamics says there are currently 400 units working in mines, oil fields, construction sites and nuclear power plants.