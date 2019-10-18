WATCH: Dog jumps to see over fence

by: CBS Newspath

JUMPING DOG! Lexi the dog demonstrated her impressive jumping ability in Lexington, Kentucky in a clip posted on social media earlier this week. Take a look at her skills as she looks at what’s happening on the other side of the fence.

