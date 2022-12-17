(CBS) – Barley the dog caught snowflakes for the first time on Friday in Durham, New Hampshire, during a winter storm which affected New Hampshire and southern Maine.

Video posted by Twitter user @WeatherReMarks on Friday shows the dog chomping flakes out of the air.

After “a night of heavy, wet snow,” New Hampshire Electric Co-op reported that more than 12,000 customers were affected by power outages.

Some areas recorded as much as 25 inches of snowfall by Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.