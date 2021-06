FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI) announced it is holding “A Drive Thru Salute to All Veterans” in the parking lot of the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave, on Saturday.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. as a way for HFNEI to stay connected with all veterans. Vehicles are asked to enter from Parnell and they exit onto Coliseum after navigating the celebration corridor.