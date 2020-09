LINCOLN, Nebraska (KSEE/KGPE) – There is a lot of conflict in the country right now, but a Nebraska resident spoke up at a city council meeting Monday to unite people behind a different cause – ending "boneless chicken wings" in the city of Lincoln.

Speaking passionately, Ander Christensen asked his city to be "a social leader" in the country and stop ignoring the fact that "boneless chicken wings" are not made from chicken wings at all.