Watch: Dashboard cam catches high-speed chase, shootout between New Mexico police and thief

TORRANCE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – It started at a Starbucks drive through Nov. 26 on St. Francis Drive in Santa Fe. A female driver placed an order, then pulled a gun and demanded money. The driver speeds off Santa Fe County.

Deputies catch up with the vehicle and the chase begins. It’s then that it becomes clear that that female suspect, later identified as Christy Dimas, had switched seats with a man and Dimas begins to open fire from the passenger seat.

State police officers and deputies returned fire. Some of them shooting through their own windshields.

The chase reaches speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Christy Dimas then takes a new position and continues shooting.

new position and continues shooting.



People shooting from the back window. The half hour chase then has a dramatic ending.



The chase ended on U.S. 285 near Kline’s corner. SWAT arrived and begin negotiating with Dimas

and the man now identified as Jacob Montoya, with no word until Montoya suddenly appeared.

Montoya gave himself up suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Christy Dimas found dead in the

back seat.