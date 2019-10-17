Watch: Dad bikes through Decatur neighborhood as Michael Myers

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — A video shared on Facebook by a Decatur woman has gone viral.

The video, shared on Facebook by Sabrina Zimmerman, shows a man dressed as Michael Myers from the ‘Halloween’ films on a pink cruiser bicycle pulling a trailer with a little skeleton in it. The man is cruising through the Decatur neighborhood of Stratton.

In the video, a woman asks, “What the h— are you doing?” and “Are we these people now?” before she tells the man, “Seriously, get home or I’m going to have you committed.”

The video was shared on Tuesday. By Thursday, it had garnered more than 267,000 views and been shared more than 12,000 times.