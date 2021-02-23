Watch: Curious deer checks out trail camera at NW Indiana nature preserve

by: CBS Newspath

Posted: / Updated:

WATCH: This curious deer checked out a trail camera at the Prairie Border Nature Preserve in Jasper County, IN. The Nature Conservancy in Indiana shared the video February 16 and said the camera captures interesting animal behaviors.

