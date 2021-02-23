Watch: Curious deer checks out trail camera at NW Indiana nature preserve

WATCH: This curious deer checked out a trail camera at the Prairie Border Nature Preserve in Jasper County, IN. The Nature Conservancy in Indiana shared the video February 16 and said the camera captures interesting animal behaviors.
by: CBS NewspathPosted: / Updated:
WATCH: This curious deer checked out a trail camera at the Prairie Border Nature Preserve in Jasper County, IN. The Nature Conservancy in Indiana shared the video February 16 and said the camera captures interesting animal behaviors.