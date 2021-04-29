Watch: Cow corralled after getting loose on TX freeway

COW ON THE LOOSE: This cow was spotted on a freeway in Houston, TX on Wednesday morning (4/28). The Harris County sheriff said the livestock unit was called in to help and tweeted, “Only in Texas.” He said the cow was rescued without any injuries.

