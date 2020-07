NORTH BEND, Oregon (AP) — A US Coast Guard helicopter rescued a 58-year-old man who became stranded Sunday when his kayak overturned.

The man was stranded on the rocky shore of a river at the base of Humbug Mountain in Oregon.

According to the Coast Guard, the man was taken to a nearby airport where he was turned over to emergency services personnel.

