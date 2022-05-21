SAN MATEO, Calif. (CBS) – On Thursday afternoon, CHP Helicopter H-30 was requested by the Daly City Fire Department to respond to Mussel Rock and assist them with a cliff rescue.

A local fisherman called in and reported a male victim clinging to a vertical cliff wall, approximately half way down a 500 foot cliff. Due to his location ground rescuers were unable to locate him.

CHP Helicopter H-30 arrived overhead and located the victim. Due to his location, it was determined that a helicopter rescue would be the safest and most efficient way to remove the victim from the cliff face.

Despite challenging winds, the CHP Pilot maneuvered H-30 100 feet over the scene while a CHP paramedic simultaneously hoisted a second CHP paramedic down to the victim.

The victim was placed into a rescue harness and both he and the officer were short-hauled to a nearby landing zone where the victim was transferred from the helicopter to awaiting Daly City Fire and AMR personnel.

The California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division Air Operations unit, based at the Napa County Airport, operates four aircraft (two airplanes and two helicopters) which patrol the 9 Bay Area Counties, approximately 6,923 square miles that is home to a residential population of more than 7 million people.

The helicopter is routinely staffed with a CHP Officer/Pilot and a CHP Officer/Paramedic. The helicopter is equipped with a rescue hoist that can lift patients and/or rescuers to and from challenging terrain.