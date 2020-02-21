Watch: Bodycam video from Jersey City shooting

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Newly released video shows a shootout in Jersey City, New Jersey, where two shooters killed three people inside a koscher grocery store in December.

The two shooters were later found dead inside the store. Bodycam video shows a Jersey City police officer firing his pistol toward the market from the window of a Catholic school across the street.

The officer is seen reloading his weapon as numerous volleys of gunfire are heard.

“I think he’s down. No he’s still moving,” the unidentified officer is heard saying.

Seven video files were obtained by The Associated Press Thursday through the state’s open records law that span roughly three hours from the Dec. 10 barrage.

Authorities identified the attackers as David Anderson and Francine Graham and said they were fueled by a hatred of Jewish people and law enforcement.

Police say the duo killed Jersey City Detective Joseph Seals in a chance meeting in a cemetery, then drove to the market and killed Mindel Ferencz, 31, who owned the store with her husband; Moshe Deutsch, 24, a rabbinical student from Brooklyn who was shopping there; and store employee Douglas Miguel Rodriguez.

