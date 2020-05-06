Watch: Bear splashes around in a tub

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It will take years to determine whether the large, invasive "Murder Hornet" will be able to successfully establish itself in North America, but experts say the climate would not prevent it.

"They live in places in Asia with snow in the winter. Grand Rapids gets a fair bit of snow, but it's also tempered a little bit by being pretty close to the lake, Lake Michigan. So personally, I would sort of have suspect they would live there," Gard Otis, who researches insects at the University of Guelph in Ontario, said.