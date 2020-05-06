Watch: Bear splashes around in a tub

SPLASHING AROUND: Takoda the 400-pound black bear enjoyed cooling off in his tub this week at the Oregon Zoo. The zoo is closed to visitors right now because of the pandemic, but the 10-year-old is still enjoying the nice spring weather.
