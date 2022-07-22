Two five-month-old Bornean orangutans were enjoying their new enclosure at the Guadalajara Zoo in Mexico on Wednesday (7/20). The director says the zoo is the “only Latin American zoo with a family of orangutans and a successful reproduction program.” The World Wildlife Foundation categorizes the species as critically endangered.
