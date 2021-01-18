Watch: Baby monkey enjoys bath and bottle

Don't Miss

by: CBS Newspath

Posted: / Updated:

SO CUTE: Take a look at this baby François’ langur getting a bath and bottle. Quý Báu was born at the Philadelphia Zoo in December. The staff stepped in to help care for the baby at first, but they say the family has since bonded and is doing well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss