Watch: Baby monkey enjoys bath and bottle

SO CUTE: Take a look at this baby François’ langur getting a bath and bottle. Quý Báu was born at the Philadelphia Zoo in December. The staff stepped in to help care for the baby at first, but they say the family has since bonded and is doing well.
