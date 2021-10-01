Watch: Baby kangaroo takes its first hops

BABY’S FIRST HOPS: A baby kangaroo took his first hops seconds after leaving his mother’s pouch at the Australian Reptile Park recently. Zookeepers caught the moment on camera and nicknamed the kangaroo “Jumping Jack” after his impressive moves.

