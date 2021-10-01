Watch: Baby kangaroo takes its first hops

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) will say “Thank you!” to passengers during the week of October 4-8, 2021 with Customer Appreciation Week.

As FWA has seen a steady return in passenger traffic throughout the year, the Airport wants to thank passengers and celebrate the Airport’s continuing recovery. While the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has made changes to the way the annual Customer Appreciation Week is held, FWA has plenty of surprises that will be carried out safely. All Customer Appreciation Week activities and giveaways will be low touchpoint, with staff in masks, and keeping social distancing in mind.