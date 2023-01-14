CHICAGO (CBS) – After the holiday season, many animals at the Brookfield Zoo near Chicago enjoyed Christmas trees repurposed for enrichment.

Video shared Friday by Lynette Kleisner of the Chicago Zoological Society and Brookfield Zoo shows Hudson the polar bear, Brutus and Titus the African lions, and African painted dogs snacking on raw meat hidden within the branches.

The zoo’s reindeer and bison rubbed their antlers and horns on the old trees, the footage showed.

The zoo said that more than 800 trees, “which were decorated by community organizations, families, and corporations and on display” during the holiday, would be chipped and used as mulch within the park.