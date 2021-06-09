Watch: Animal Control officer stops SUV after man passes out behind wheel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach Animal Control officer is being called a hero after jumping into an SUV and stopping the driver from crashing.

Traffic camera video shows her running to the driver who had passed out in the middle of a busy street.

“I did what I had to do to get that car in park,” said officer Christine McQueen.

“It was definitely an interesting experience and not something we do every day,” McQueen added.

McQueen and training officer Sarah Frye were heading to a call Saturday afternoon when they came to a red light.

“That’s when dispatch asked us to look to the left,” Frye said.

“He said ‘Look to your left and see if the person in that vehicle is breathing,'” McQueen added.

“Officer McQueen kind of looked and we didn’t see anybody,” Frye said. “She scooted up and then she’s like ‘Oh there’s somebody in there.'”

“I flipped my lights on and we got out of the vehicle,” McQueen added.

McQueen ran toward the SUV and it started to move.

“There wasn’t a lot of time to think,” McQueen said.

Danny Ray Adams Jr. had passed out and his foot slipped off the brake.

“I tapped on the vehicle and got no response, so I just opened the car,” McQueen added. “I looked up and I saw a handle and I said to myself I hope this isn’t the windshield wipers, because I really jerked the gearshift up to get it into park.”

The SUV was stopped before anyone could get hurt.

“It’s inspiring,” Frye said. “I mean, she is my training officer. We just happened to be there at the right time.”

“It was just a cool experience,” McQueen added.

Adams was charged with driving on a suspended license. According to court records, he has faced more than 40 various charges in the last 10 years. He will be in court on the current charge in July.