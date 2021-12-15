Watch: American flag pulled from rubble in Mayfield, Kentucky

AMERICAN FLAG: An American flag was pulled from the rubble of a destroyed courthouse in Mayfield, Kentucky on Sunday (12/12). Deadly tornadoes ripped through the area over the weekend, killing dozens, and destroying multiple homes and buildings.
by: CBS NewspathPosted: / Updated:
AMERICAN FLAG: An American flag was pulled from the rubble of a destroyed courthouse in Mayfield, Kentucky on Sunday (12/12). Deadly tornadoes ripped through the area over the weekend, killing dozens, and destroying multiple homes and buildings.