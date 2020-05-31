Watch: A donkey meets some cheetahs on a walk

WHO ARE YOU?: Willy the donkey met some cheetahs on his walk through the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, RI on May 25. The zoo has been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic and keepers take Willy for walks to keep him active.
