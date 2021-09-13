Watch: 3 rescued from boat taking on water off New Jersey

Coast Guard authorities say they rescued three people after a vessel began taking on water off the coast of New Jersey over the weekend.

Officials said Monmouth County 911 dispatchers called shortly after 9 a.m. EDT Sunday to report the emergency three miles east of Long Branch.

Officials said a 47-foot motor lifeboat from the Manasquan Inlet station was sent to the scene. In addition, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from the Atlantic City station was diverted from training and headed there.

Coast Guard officials said a rescue swimmer was lowered from the helicopter and helped all three people aboard the motor lifeboat. They were taken to Shark River Marina. Officials said all three had life jackets and no injuries or medical concerns were reported.

Petty Officer Stephen Lehmann told the Asbury Park Press that the 25-foot vessel, which was last seen drifting, will be salvaged by its owner.