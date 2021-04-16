Watch: 15K cereal boxes toppled to honor school employee

Students from two Florida school districts collected more than 15,000 boxes of cereal, set them up like dominos and toppled them Thursday for an event to pay tribute to a school district employee who recently died.

Last month, Bay District Schools and Chartwells K12 learned of the death of Julio Narvaez, the district lead for Chartwells K12 for the past eight years.

The event called “Julio’s Cereal Challenge” was live streamed and students lined the walls of the gymnasium, cheering as the cereal boxes fell one by one.

The cereal was to be donated after the event to area food banks.