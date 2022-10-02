GERVAIS, Ore. (KOIN) – A farm in Oregon continued their annual tradition Saturday of making a big splash by dropping giant pumpkins into a pool.

People come to Bauman’s Harvest Festival from all over the West Coast to show off their pumpkins and see who has the biggest. In the last decade, the Great Pumpkin Weigh Off has produced some national and world records.

This year, a pumpkin weighing 1,000 pounds was part of Bauman’s Giant Pumpkin Drop as it dropped from a crane into the pool of water.

After the weigh-off and pumpkin drop, all the giant pumpkins were on display at the festival.