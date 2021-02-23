Volume up: NASA releases sounds from Mars captured by rover

by: CBS Newspath

LISTEN CLOSELY: This is what it SOUNDS like on the planet Mars. NASA released an audio clip of a gust of wind captured Saturday (2/20) by a microphone attached to the rover Perseverance. Mechanical sounds from the rover can also be heard.

