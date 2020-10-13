Video: Unmanned boat crashes into dock

An unmanned boat circled out of control before crashing into a dock on the St. Lucie River in Florida. The Martin County Sheriff’s office said the incident happened Friday after three men doing a photo shoot fell overboard. The men swam to safety.
