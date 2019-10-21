Video: Stunning view of volcano in Mexico

STUNNING: Take a look at Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano as it blows steam above the clouds. The video was taken from an airplane last week. Popocatepetl is almost 18,000 feet tall, and it’s the fifth highest mountain in North America.
by: CBS NewspathPosted: / Updated:
STUNNING: Take a look at Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano as it blows steam above the clouds. The video was taken from an airplane last week. Popocatepetl is almost 18,000 feet tall, and it’s the fifth highest mountain in North America.