Video: Stunning view of volcano in Mexico

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Kentucky woman and her mother vacationing in Gatlinburg experienced an unusual burglary over the weekend when some bears broke into their truck.

Krista Colson, who lives in Franklin, took this 30-second video showing part of the wild encounter. The video, provided to News 2 by Colson’s sister Kayla Davis, has since been viewed more than 30,000 times.