WANE 15
by: Video credit: @PettyCoats_, CBS
Posted: Mar 15, 2023 / 11:36 AM EDT
Updated: Mar 15, 2023 / 11:36 AM EDT
(CBS) – A Walmart truck was flipped over on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge in California due to strong winds Tuesday afternoon.
According to the San Rafael Police Department, this caused injuries and road closures in the area.
