Video: SpaceX rocket stage lights up night sky over US

Debris from a SpaceX rocket lit up the sky across the Pacific Northwest of the United States late on Thursday.

The remnants of the second stage of the Falcon 9 rocket left comet-like trails as they burned up upon re-entry in the Earth’s atmosphere.

“The widely reported bright objects in the sky were debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn,” the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

There were no reports of damage or other impacts on the ground.

The rocket delivered Starlink satellites into orbit earlier this week.

The Falcon 9’s first stage returned to Earth and landed as planned on SpaceX’s ocean-going barge off the coast of Florida.