Video: SpaceX crew uses experience in Space to fight childhood cancer

(CBS) – The all-civilian crew of the Inspiration4 held their first media availability from space Friday.

“Crew Dragon Resilience” said they’re not only enjoying seeing Earth from space, but said they’re focused on their mission of beating childhood cancer. The group aims to to raise $200 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

They also gave a tour of their home for the next several days and explained how being in an environment with zero gravity will help researchers later on.

The Inspiration4 crew is made up of billionaire Jared Isaacman, who chartered the mission, Chris Sembroski, an aerospace engineer, Sian Proctor, an artist-educator and Hayley Arceneaux, a childhood cancer survivor who was treated at St. Jude.