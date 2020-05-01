Video: School parades mother duck, ducklings through building

Even without students watching in awe, Courtney and her kids still needed to get to water.

For the fourth year, Arcola Elementary School hosted a parade for a mother duck and her newly hatched ducklings. Mother duck Courtney recently hatched 12 ducklings in the school’s courtyard. Each year, the school holds a parade and ushers Courtney and her brood through the school to a nearby pond.

This year was no different, even with students at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. The school’s principal and two custodians guided the new family through the school on Friday.

Take a look!