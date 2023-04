(CBS) – Visitors to Niagara Falls were treated to a spectacular rainbow on Monday.

This footage of the rainbow was captured by Joey Frascati, a weather buff from New York’s Monroe County who said he was visiting the falls to celebrate his birthday, along with his sister and nephew.

Frascati said the sight was “majestic”.

“My birthday, my favorite destination. Just over one hour drive. Just beautiful!” Frascati wrote on Twitter.