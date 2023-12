FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The principal at Cedar Canyon Elementary was in disguise Thursday to surprise students ahead of winter break.

Dressed as an Elf on the Shelf, Courtney Bailey found herself inside a snowglobe dancing around with Frosty the Snowman.

Bailey said it’s a tradition: for the past five years, kids have looked forward to seeing the Elf on the Shelf around the school.