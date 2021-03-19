Video: Police disperse ‘unruly’ Miami spring break crowd

A street melee on Ocean Drive, between Seventh and Eighth streets, prompted police officers to fire pepper balls to disperse a spring-break crowd on Thursday night in South Beach.

The Miami Beach Police Department needed help from other law enforcement agencies, including the Miami-Dade and Coral Gables police departments.

Miami-Dade Corrections officers also helped with on-site booking and transportation to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Florida has no statewide mask rules, limits on capacity or other such restrictions.

But local governments can impose rules, and they vary widely.

Around the state, many are taking the party to the open waters, where guests can imbibe under less-watchful eyes.