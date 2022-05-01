(Reuters) – The first partial solar eclipse of 2022 graced the skies of Santiago and parts of the southern hemisphere Saturday.

The celestial spectacle began in the Chilean capital minutes before the sunset, delighting those wearing safe solar-viewing glasses.

A partial solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes almost directly between the sun and the Earth, giving the impression as if a “bite” has been taken out of the sun.

People are urged not to look directly at the sun during the eclipse without proper eyewear to avoid hurting their eyes.

The next partial solar eclipse will occur in October and will be visible in Europe, northeast Africa, the Middle East, and Western Asia, according to NASA.